Metallica announce new album launch day 'Blackened Friday'

Metallica will launch their new album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct with a special event they’re calling Blackened Friday.

The band’s 10th album is released on November 18 and they’ve announced that almost 100 US record stores will open at 11.59pm on November 17 (Thursday) to allow fans the chance to buy the record the minute it is officially released.

Metallica say: “Starting on Thursday, November 17 at 11:59pm, almost 100 stores will stay open at midnight selling Hardwired…To Self-Destruct LPs and CDs.

“Stores will be stocked with music, prizes and cool stuff including limited edition vinyl slipmats and posters to give away free with purchase.”

A full list of participating stores can be found at Metallica’s website.

The announcement comes after the band revealed they’d launch the album in the UK with an appearance on Daniel P Carter’s Radio 1 Rock Show from 7pm on November 17 before heading to HMV Oxford Street in London for a signing as the clock strikes midnight for launch day.

Metallica will also play a live show at London House Of Vans on November 18.

Meanwhile, Metallica have released pro-shot footage of their recent acoustic set at the 30th annual Bridge School Benefit at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, last month. It can be viewed below.

The thrash giants are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Dream No More Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Am I Savage? Murder One Spit Out the Bone

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

