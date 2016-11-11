Metallica’s 3 new tracks reach rock top 25

New Metallica tracks Hardwired, Moth Into Flame and Atlas, Rise! have all entered the US rock chart in the top 25 – with Moth Into Flame currently highest of the three.

They appear on highly-anticipated album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, which is released on November 18.

Atlas, Rise! was launched on October 31 and it’s reached No.22 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. Hardwired, the first track to appear, makes No.23 and Moth Into Flame sits at No.6.

Billboard say: “It’s the first time an act has tripled up since… Metallica did it eight years ago.

“On the September 27, 2008-dated ranking, The Day That Never Comes was amid its seven-week run at No.1 and was joined by Cyanide (No.35) and My Apocalypse (No. 40).

“Plus, this week marks the first time that an act has tripled up in the top 25 since Green Day on August 6, 2005 – Holiday, No.12; Boulevard Of Broken Dreams, No.19; Wake Me Up When September Ends, No. 21.”

Bassist Robert Trujillo tells WAAF: “Whenever you’re releasing something new and testing it out in the universe, you would hope that people embrace what you’ve done creatively.

“We always feel good when people like what we do, and if they don’t, we get over it – we have to.

“But it seems like already, with the three songs that have been released, there’s been really, really good, positive feedback and they’re digging the vibe, so it makes us happy.”

The latest addition to Metallica’s WorldWired tour schedule is an appearance in Berlin, Germany, on November 14. The thrash giants are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Nov 14: Berlin TBC, Germany

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Dream No More Halo On Fire

Disc 2