Metallica preview S&M2 release with epic Moth Into Flame video

Metallica have released a video of them performing Hardwired… To Self-Destruct favourite Moth Into Flame – taken from S&M2.

It’s the third taste of material from the upcoming live album, with Metallica previously releasing Nothing Else Matters and All Within My Hands.

S&M2 is set for release on August 28 on 2CD, 4LP, collectible coloured vinyl, Blu-ray, a Deluxe Box set – and as a Fifth Member exclusive Super Deluxe Box, which is limited to just 500 copies.

S&M2 was captured during Metallica’s two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra at the city’s Chase Centre in September 2019 – with both nights organised to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original S&M album.

Footage from both nights was then screened at 3000 cinemas worldwide for one night only in October last year.

Announcing S&M2’s release, Metallica said: “The concert film is a brand-new edit done by Joe Hutshing and both the audio and visuals have been taken to the next level from the October 2019 theatrical version.

“Originally planned for a mid-June release, unfortunately pressing plants and printers closed due to COVID-19 just as we were getting ready to manufacture the various configurations. We’re excited that we’re back on track, everything’s in motion, and we can finally get the music to you.”

Last week, Metallica's Robert Trujillo unboxed the deluxe edition of S&M2 down at his local beach, giving fans a chance to see what awaits when it's released later this month.

Metallica: S&M2

Set 1

1. The Ecstasy Of Gold

2. The Call Of Ktulu

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. The Day That Never Comes

5. The Memory Remains

6. Confusion

7. Moth Into Flame

8. The Outlaw Torn

9. No Leaf Clover

10. Halo On Fire

Set 2

11. Intro To Scythian Suite

12. Scythian Suite Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (by Sergei Prokofiev)

13. Intro To The Iron Foundry

14. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

15. The Unforgiven III

16. All Within My Hands

17. (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

18. Wherever I May Roam

19. One

20. Master Of Puppets

21. Nothing Else Matters

22. Enter Sandman