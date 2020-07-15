Watch Metallica's acoustic performance of All Within My Hands from S&M2

Metallica have released a video showcasing their track All Within My Hands, with the footage taken from their upcoming live album S&M2.

The acoustic version is the first official promo taken from the S&M2 album – details of which have just been revealed alongside a new trailer.

Metallica first unveiled an acoustic take on the St. Anger track during their 2018 concert at The Masonic in San Francisco, which was organised in aid of their All Within My Hands Foundation. The album Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic was later released in February last year.

Metallica say: "The concert film is a brand-new edit done by Joe Hutshing and both the audio and visuals have been taken to the next level from the October 2019 theatrical version.

"Originally planned for a mid-June release, unfortunately pressing plants and printers closed due to COVID-19 just as we were getting ready to manufacture the various configurations. We’re excited that we’re back on track, everything’s in motion, and we can finally get the music to you."

S&M2 will be released on August 28 on 4LP, 2CD, DVD, Blu-ray, coloured vinyl, Deluxe Box set and as a Fifth Member exclusive Super Deluxe Box Set, which will be limited to just 500 copies.

The performances were captured during Metallica’s two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra at the city’s Chase Center in September 2019 – two nights which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the original S&M album.

Main picture: Herring & Herring

Metallica: S&M2

Set 1

1. The Ecstasy Of Gold

2. The Call Of Ktulu

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. The Day That Never Comes

5. The Memory Remains

6. Confusion

7. Moth Into Flame

8. The Outlaw Torn

9. No Leaf Clover

10. Halo On Fire

Set 2

11. Intro To Scythian Suite

12. Scythian Suite Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (by Sergei Prokofiev)

13. Intro To The Iron Foundry

14. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

15. The Unforgiven III

16. All Within My Hands

17. (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

18. Wherever I May Roam

19. One

20. Master Of Puppets

21. Nothing Else Matters

22. Enter Sandman