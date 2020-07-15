Listen to Metallica’s soaring S&M2 version of Nothing Else Matters

Metallica have shared a live version of their Black Album classic Nothing Else Matters.

It’s been lifted from their upcoming S&M2 release, which will hit stores on August 28 on 4LP, 2CD, DVD, Blu-ray, coloured vinyl, Deluxe Box set and as a Fifth Member exclusive Super Deluxe Box Set, which will be limited to just 500 copies.

It’s the third video released from S&M2 today, with Metallica previously releasing a trailer for the new package along with an acoustic take on their St. Anger track All Within My Hands.

Nothing Else Matters is the penultimate track on S&M2 and is sandwiched between Master Of Puppets and set closer Enter Sandman.

While S&M2 was screened at cinemas around the world for one night only in October last year, news of the home release was revealed by drummer Lars Ulrich on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month.

Ulrich let the cat out of the bag when he surprised Long Island ICU nurse and Metallica fan Tracey Bednar, who’s been looking after kids suffering from coronavirus.

Personally inviting Bednar to one of Metallica’s shows next time they’re in the area, Ulrich picked up the box set and said: “Between the three of us, this is our next release called S&M2 which is coming out in August.

"You’ll have the first signed copy of this special box set from me and the fellas. It’s coming your way shortly.”

Main picture: Tim Mosenfelder - Getty Images

Metallica: S&M2

Set 1

1. The Ecstasy Of Gold

2. The Call Of Ktulu

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. The Day That Never Comes

5. The Memory Remains

6. Confusion

7. Moth Into Flame

8. The Outlaw Torn

9. No Leaf Clover

10. Halo On Fire

Set 2

11. Intro To Scythian Suite

12. Scythian Suite Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (by Sergei Prokofiev)

13. Intro To The Iron Foundry

14. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

15. The Unforgiven III

16. All Within My Hands

17. (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

18. Wherever I May Roam

19. One

20. Master Of Puppets

21. Nothing Else Matters

22. Enter Sandman