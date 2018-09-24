Metallica announce UK and European stadium tour

Metallica have taken the rock and metal world by surprise by announcing another UK and European leg of their WorldWired tour which will take place in 2019.

They’ve lined up a total of 25 stadium shows which will get under way in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 1, and conclude with a performance in Mannheim, Germany, on August 25. Ghost and Bokassa will have been named as special guests.

Metallica last toured in the UK in October 2017 and wrapped up dates in mainland Europe back in May this year in support of their latest studio album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday, September 28, while a fan club pre-sale will get under way tomorrow (Tuesday, September 25).

Find full list of dates below.

Last week, it was announced that Metallica would hold an auction and play a rare acoustic performance in San Francisco on November 3 in aid of their All Within My Hands Foundation.

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany