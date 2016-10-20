Metal-themed retro video game seeks funding

Software company 8Bit Evolution are seeking funding to make their retro game Coffee Crisis a reality.

They teamed-up with Pittsburgh’s Black Forge Coffee House – an independent store and gallery – to create the game, which will be launched on Sega’s old Megadrive/Genesis console.

8Bit Evolution say: “Coffee Crisis promises to deliver on the hard-hitting beat em’ up action formula that is popular with games like Castle Crashers, River City Ransom and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles titles of the 1990s.

“Drawing inspiration from the metal music genre and its culture, Coffee Crisis will hold nothing back as it punches you in the face with its own dark-roasted blend of hot espresso action – no foam.

“Featuring professionally remastered tracks by Greywalker.”

Various incentives are available, including name checks and in-game branding. A trailer for Coffee Crisis can be watched below.

8Bit Evolution have released several retro titles for both the Megadrive/Genesis and the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Metallica’s ditched video game revealed