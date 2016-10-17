Metallica’s ditched video game revealed

Action scenes from a video game abandoned by Metallica 11 years ago has been revealed for the first time.

The game, entitled Damage Inc, was trailed during the release campaign for 2003 album St Anger, and had been set for launch in 2005, but it didn’t arrive.

Artist Calum Alexander Watt revealed some concept art he’d created for the project in 2011. Now gameplay scenes have been revealed from the only level that was ever created.

In the PtoPonline.com video below, Andrew Borman says: “The game was to be a post-apocalyptic action adventure game. No gameplay had been revealed at all.

“It was being developed for PS2, Xbox and PC. Mad Max, Blade Runner and Waterworld were just some of the visual influences.

“At the heart of the game is vehicular combat. There are a few base model vehicles in the game, each customised with different weapons and armour.

“Where Damage Inc varies from other titles in the genre is that you weren’t locked into the vehicle based on the character you chose. instead, you could hop out of your car and take over other cars that are just sitting idly by.”

Meanwhile, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has reflected on the impact of the band’s longevity.

He tells Ernie Ball in the video below: “We’ve been around for over three decades. We’re on our fourth. People have seen the Metallica name for so long that we’ve become part of American culture.

“Now we have fans who have been born and always had Metallica – Metallica has always been in the background. To those people, we’re more than just a band. We’re part of the culture landscape.”

The thrash icons’ 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is released on November 18.

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

