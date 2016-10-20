Watch Red Dead Redemption 2 video trailer

Rockstar have wasted no time in releasing the first footage of Red Dead Redemption 2.

They teased the highly anticipated sequel to the 2010 PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 title over the weekend, with two images.

They first showed the company’s logo on a red background, with the second showing seven wild west characters cresting a hill at sunset.

Now the first footage has been released of the latest game from the Grand Theft Auto studio – and it’ll launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next autumn. See the trailer below.

The Red Dead franchise began with Red Dead Revolver on PlayStation 2 and Xbox back in 2004. That was followed by open world western action-adventure Redemption, which scooped a host of game of the year accolades.

It followed the escapades of former outlaw John Marston as he sought to bring members of his old gang to justice. It’s grown to become a fan favourite, with the 360 version recently becoming available on Xbox One as part of Microsoft’s backwards compatibility programme.

It’s also available digitally on the console, with sales expected to spike in light of the sequel’s announcement.

