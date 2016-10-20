Fozzy to release new album in 2017

Fozzy have renewed their deal with Century Media Records and will release a new album in 2017.

Frontman Chris Jericho says via Twitter: “Proud to announce that we just signed a new record deal with Century Media. Get ready for Fozzy 2017!”

Fozzy’s last album was 2014’s Do You Wanna Start a War and Jericho previously said they hoped to continue their blueprint of ignoring the temptation to stick too rigidly to any genre when it came time to record their seventh album.

The WWE superstar told TeamRock: “We will continue with this very open mentally and not worry if it’s too heavy, too fast, too poppy, too dancy or whatever.

“Just look at Queen. There’s a reggae song, a rockabilly song, a metal song, a disco song – and they’re all great because Queen are doing it.

“We kind of adopted that Queen vibe of, let’s keep an open mind and write 12 great songs and not worry about what category they fit in, because it’s all Fozzy and that’s all that matters.”

As part of the same interview, Jericho also discussed the impact his pro wrestling career has on the band.

He said: “Because I have notoriety from another area, that works against Fozzy. People think it’s some kind of a novelty thing. Not as much any more, but you still get people who say, ‘Yeah I’ve heard of them, but I’ve never listened to them – it’s Jericho.’”

