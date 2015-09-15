Everything you need to know about Metal Hammer issue 275

Last month we brought you the mighty Iron Maiden on the cover of Metal Hammer with a bonkers 3D lenticular Eddie holding a bloody heart, and this month we’re continuing the gore with an Evil Dead inspired shoot from Parkway Drive!

Making their debut on the cover of Metal Hammer, we catch up with metalcore merchants Parkway Drive to find out why after ten years they’re throwing away the beatdowns and going in a different direction with new album Ire. Plus they’re in the middle of the sodding forest covered in blood with a massive chainsaw – what’s not to love?!

And nine months after Bring Me The Horizon decimated Wembley Arena, we find them on the brink of having their first ever number one album with That’s The Spirit. But how did they get to this place? In a candid interview with frontman Oli Sykes, we discover his battles with addiction, ADHD and rehab changed his mindset after the darkest period of his life.

We revisit Opeth’s masterpiece Ghost Reveries ten years after its release. Definitely a creative highlight of their entire career, frontman and visionary Mikael Akerfeldt remembers the turmoil of writing alone following band fallouts, the fan backlash to signing to Roadrunner, and how he feels about the record a decade later…

Once the hottest band on the planet and now a band firmly ingrained in the world of heavy metal, Trivium have reinvented themselves once more for new album Silence In The Snow. As Matt Heafy fought throat issues through screaming, the band channelled the mighty Dio to create this new (less shouty) chapter in their story…

After the departure of rock ‘n’ roll animal Danny Worsnop, nobody knew the future of Asking Alexandria, but the answer lied in Ukraine… New singer Denis Stoff has joined the party-starting metalcore crew who now find themselves risking everything on a new record. We find out just what the hell is going on.

There’s all that plus Coheed & Cambria, Miss May I, Grave Pleasures, Metal Allegiance, Killing Joke, WWE Diva Paige, Kylesa, Thy Art Is Murder, Northlane AND A HELLUVA LOT MORE!

Plus TWO 4FT TALL POSTERS from Iron Maiden and Babymetal, loads of stickers and a kickass CD!

