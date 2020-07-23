Members of Guns N’ Roses, Trivium, Anthrax and more to celebrate AC/DC’s Back In Black

AC/DC have been celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark Back In Black album throughout this month with a series of archive videos and interviews.

It’s now been announced that artists from across the rock and metal world will team up for a special livestream tomorrow (July 24) at 5pm ET (10pm BST) in association with Gibson titled Back In Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration.

Jared James Nichols will host the event on Consequence Of Sound’s YouTube and social media channels, with artists including Slash from Guns N’ Roses, Sebastian Bach, Cherie Currie, Dave Amato, Orianthi, Mana’s Sergio Vallin, Emily Wolfe, Brian Posehn and members of Alice in Chains, Anthrax, Trivium, Lamb Of God, Airbourne, GWAR, Cage The Elephant and Refused set to feature.

The free show will include AC/DC testimonials, tutorials and performances and fans will also have the chance of winning a selection of AC/DC merch along with a Gibson Custom Shop 1961 Les Paul SG ‘Red Devil’ guitar in Cherry Red and two Gibson SG Standard’s in Ebony.

There will also be range of other equipment up for grabs, including a Marshall cabinet loaded with vintage speakers.

Back In Black will officially turn 40 on Saturday, while new Classic Rock podcast series The 20 Million Club has just launched, with the first episode dedicated to Back In Black. Listen now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and subscribe so you'll never miss and episode.