Watch AC/DC shake Tokyo all night long in archive video clip

AC/DC have delved back into their archives for another video as they continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Back In Black.

Last week, AC/DC released their performance of What Do You Do For Money Honey from Tokyo’s Nihon Seinenkan in 1981 – and now they’ve shared footage of them tearing through You Shook Me All Night Long from the same show.

The band revealed they would be celebrating Back In Black’s milestone earlier this month, with the record due to officially turn 40 on Saturday (July 25).

AC/DC began by uploading a short Hells Bells video, a picture of a promotial billboard advertising Brian Johnson's North American debut with the band, and followed that with rare documentary footage of them discussing how they created You Shook Me All Night Long.

And earlier this week, they released a video showing them discussing the creation of Hells Bells.

AC/DC have also launched a fanwall, and have asked fans to post photos and videos on Instagram using the hashtag #backinblack40. The band are hand-picking their favourites and already, the page is filling up with AC/DC fans of all ages.

The brand new Classic Rock podcast series The 20 Million Club has just launched, with the first episode dedicated to Back In Black. The 20 Million Club by Classic Rock magazine can be listened to right now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Main image: Michael Putland - Getty Images