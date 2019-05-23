Megadeth share studio shots as work continues on new album

Megadeth have checked in from the studio where they’re working on their new album.

They reported earlier this month that they had begun recording after previously sharing footage of the rehearsal sessions for the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia.

The band have now posted four shots from the studio showing them laying down tracks for what will be their 16th album.

Dave Mustaine reported back in March that they had roughly eight songs ready for the record, but said that he wanted that number to increase.

He told Music Radar: “We’re going to do 12 or 13 tracks this time. My contract says I’m only supposed to do eight songs a record and I just can’t do that – it feels like cheating.

“When I grew up listening to vinyl, it was a lot easier to buy a record and be happy with 45 minutes of music. When the digital world came, the paradigm changed – a musical offering needs a lot more.

“People aren’t satisfied and hit fast-forward a lot. So right now, we know we’re off to a good start. This new material is only going to get better and better.”

Aside from work on the new record, Megadeth have a string of live dates scheduled for later this year, including their very own MegaCruise which will set sail on October 13.

Hard at work #megadeth16 pic.twitter.com/Wa4LJ3iCTVMay 22, 2019