Megadeth share rehearsal footage from new album sessions

Dave Mustaine has released a short video clip of drummer Dirk Verbeuren working on new Megadeth material.

He posted the clip on Twitter, which shows Verbeuren rip through a 46-second run – and, if you listen closely, you can hear some of the guitars from the as-yet-untitled track.

Mustaine says: “The Cheshire Cat is smiling! Enjoy a lil tease #Album16.”

Check it out below.

Speaking back in August, Mustaine put the chances of the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia arriving in 2019 at “probably 95%”

He said: “All the band members are at home writing stuff and putting it in the same spot, keeping all the riffs centralised in one place. And anybody can access anybody’s stuff. Then once we’re done, I’ll start assembling everything.”

Asked if fans can expect to see new Megadeth music next year, Mustaine added: “Absolutely. For sure. A whole new record, I would say the chances are probably 95%. And at least one new song, I’d say it’s 100%. No question.”

Megadeth will set sail on the first-ever Megacruise between October 13-18, 2019, where they’ll be joined by Armored Saint, Anthrax, Devildriver, Corrosion Of Conformity, Testament, John 5, Doro, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, Metalachi and Metal Church.

The band will also head out on the road with Ozzy Osbourne next year on the latest leg of Ozzy’s No More Tours 2 run of North American shows.