Megadeth's Dave Mustaine: We have about eight songs ready for Dystopia follow-up

Dave Mustaine says he has “about eight songs” ready for the new Megadeth album.

They’ve been working on the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia since last year, with one of the tracks tentatively titled The Dogs Of Chernobyl.

And in a new interview with Music Radar, the guitarist and vocalist says they still have more surprises up their sleeve.

Mustaine says: “Whenever I’ve been home, I’ve been working on new music from 10 in the morning to seven at night.

“My co-producer Chris Rakestraw from the Dystopia team has been helping with pre-production on songs. I have about eight songs and there’s one which is just unanimously everyone’s favourite, which is great.

“I’m not saying there’s only one good song so far though! Let’s just say whenever I have that first song everyone gets excited about, I know I’m on my way to another great record.”

Mustaine adds: “We’re going to do 12 or 13 tracks this time. My contract says I’m only supposed to do eight songs a record and I just can’t do that – it feels like cheating.

“When I grew up listening to vinyl, it was a lot easier to buy a record and be happy with 45 minutes of music. When the digital world came, the paradigm changed – a musical offering needs a lot more.

“People aren’t satisfied and hit fast-forward a lot. So right now, we know we’re off to a good start. This new material is only going to get better and better.”

Megadeth will release their new compilation album Warheads On Foreheads this coming Friday (March 22) and recently revealed they’d mark their 35th anniversary with a new graphic novel titled Death By Design.