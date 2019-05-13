Megadeth are in the studio to record album no.16

Megadeth have confirmed their return to the studio to begin laying down tracks for their new album.

The band previously shared footage of the rehearsal sessions for the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia, while Dave Mustaine reported back in March that they had roughly eight songs ready for the record.

Now work has begun in the studio to turn those ideas into the finished product.

The band revealed the news on social media, showing four shots from the studio with the caption: “It begins #megadeth16.”

Speaking about the new record with Music Radar, Mustaine said: “We’re going to do 12 or 13 tracks this time. My contract says I’m only supposed to do eight songs a record and I just can’t do that – it feels like cheating.

“When I grew up listening to vinyl, it was a lot easier to buy a record and be happy with 45 minutes of music. When the digital world came, the paradigm changed – a musical offering needs a lot more.

“People aren’t satisfied and hit fast-forward a lot. So right now, we know we’re off to a good start. This new material is only going to get better and better.”

Last month, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson reported that the new record was unlikely to appear this year and pointed to early 2020 for a possible release date.

Megadeth released their compilation album Warheads On Foreheads at the end of March and also revealed they’d mark their 35th anniversary with a new graphic novel.

