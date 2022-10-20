Mdou Moctar releases new video for Ibitilan

Niger guitar wizard Mdou Moctar has shared a new video for Ibitilan, which you can watch below. This is a new live version of ‘the. song which first appeared on 2019’s Blue Stage Session,

Ibitilan is taken from the upcoming Niger EP Vol. 2 which will be released through Matador Records on Occtober 25. The EP, a companion to Niger EP Vol. 1 which was released earlier. this year, and features live and alternate versions of songs spanning the band’s discography recorded in their native Niger.

“Ibitlan is a love song,” says producer and bassist Mikey Coltun. “Mdou sings about his love for a woman, comparing her to a beautiful valley with a stream running through it, how her skin is a yellow flower and her smile is like lightning. This particular recording was done in Agadez in 2017 at a wedding. Mdou and I had played three weddings a day for about a month and a half on that trip. It was like bootcamp. I loved it. Ibitilan is one of Mdou's oldest songs and is covered by pretty much every Tuareg guitarist. We've played versions of this song lasting over 20 minutes. It's definitely one of my favourites to play!"

Niger EP Vol. 2 will be available on digital format from October 25, and both volumes of the EP will be available on limited edition vinyl through Matador Records on March 10.

Pre-order physical edition of Niger EP Vol. 1 and 2.

(Image credit: Matador Records)

Mdou Moctar: Niger EP Vol. 2

1. Iblis Amghar

2. Ibitilan

3. Nakane Dish

4. Chimoumounim

5. Asdikte Akal

6. Azawad