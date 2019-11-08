Mayhem embrace the ritual in their first-ever official video

Mayhem have launched a video for their new single Falsified And Hated.

The track has been taken from the black metal outfit’s latest album Daemon, which was released last month through Century Media.

Guitarist Teloch says of the Johan Bååth-directed promo: “This is the first official music video we have released, so indeed some thought went into this.

“Instead of having us filmed at some dodgy location with instruments not even plugged in, we did something different, in the true tradition of the band.

“We hired Johan Bååth as a director and we also were lucky enough to get the infamous Swedish graffiti Artist Ziggy Jonas Rasmusson to do his ritualistic paintings for the video.”

Bååth says he set out to do “something more than just a plain black metal video,” and adds: “I wanted to take it one step further and do something different but stay true to the genre and of course Mayhem’s iconic legacy as a band.

“I thought of the artist Ziggy Jonas Rasmusson and his ritualistic paintings and I asked him if he wanted to participate.

“Together we came up with this idea of a ritualistic painted pentagon-shaped room, completely surrounded by five painted walls, facing a centred pentagram-painting with Ziggy’s ‘hex-text’ signs and symbols all over – each of the five point corners symbolising human expiration.

“In the middle we see an organic neoplasm tumour-like shaped form, all muddy and dirty with wooden branches ensnared around it. The surreal and scary-looking outgrowth is almost breathing with dark energy, attached to several plastic tubes connected to five cloaked characters symbolising the five members of Mayhem.

“They’re completely occupied with different ritual tasks destroying all humanity and contributing matter and dark energy to the demon creation in the middle.”

Daemon is out now on CD, limited edition CD Mediabook, gatefold LP, limited edition deluxe LP box set and on digital and streaming platforms.

The record's striking cover art was created by Italian designer Daniele Valeriani, who has previously worked with artists including Lucifer’s Child and Dark Funeral.

Mayhem are currently on tour across Europe.

Mayhem 2019 European tour dates

Nov 08: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Nov 09: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain

Nov 10: Madrid Mon Madrid, Spain

Nov 12: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Nov 13: Génova PTR, Switzerland

Nov 14: Vienna Szene, Austria

Nov 15: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Nov 16: Berlin Astra, Germany

Nov 17: Lille Tyrant Fest, France

Nov 19: Kassel Musik Theater 130BPM, Germany

Nov 20: Wetzikon Hall Of Fame, Switzerland

Nov 21: Mannheim MS Connextion Complex, Germany

Nov 22: Oberhausen Turbinehalle, Germany

Nov 23: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 24: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 26: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Nov 27: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Nov 29: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Nov 30: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden