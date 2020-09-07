Maxi Curnow releases new video for Fire Eater

Multi-instrumentalist Maxi Curnow has released a video for his brand new single Fire Eater. The track is the second in a series of singles, which will be released every month until Christmas, and follows the highly received Tar & Honey last month. The string of singles will be followed by Maxi Curnow's upcoming album, details of which will be revealed in due course.

"There’s something ancient and cathartic about fire. It kept us alive, gave us light, warmth, lit the painted walls of our first homes," says Curnow. "It’s had relevance throughout my life; I’ve worked with it, played with it, I’ve used Buckley’s Wait In The Fire lyric as a mantra for most of my life. I’ve been burnt and I’ve felt healed by it.



"The stories and myths about Prometheus and phoenixes will never cease to fascinate us, I think because it’s the closest thing we have to magic. It used to be an art form to make fire, now it’s so tamed that it can sit in our pockets until we decide to strike a match. But we’d be unwise to forget what it can do… With Kilns, humans manifested chemical changes and reactions with heat that began revolutions that built the world we live in now. We are where we are because of the flame."

Curnow has previously composed music that is published by the BBC and Universal Production Music, and his work has been used across a wealth of shows, channels, and services, including Louis Theroux, Sky Sports, Jay Z V Kanye, Netflix and Channel 4. He's also collaborated with a wide range of prolific musicians and producers on his music, from Forrester Savell (Karnivool, SikTh, Animals As Leaders, Twelve Foot Ninja), Acle Kahney (TesseracT), Luke Martin (Plini) and many more.