Mastodon have a LARP with High Road video

Mastodon have launched their video for High Road, inspired by Live Action Role Play and designed to celebrate their "nerd" fans.

It’s taken from upcoming album Once More ‘Round The Sun, set for launch on June 24 via Reprise.

Last month drummer Brann Dailor told TeamRock: “There are all different factions of nerdom in the Mastodon world. LARPing is just one of them, and they’re all good video fodder.”

He added the band have “literally millions of ideas” for videos inspired by their followers’ activities, adding: “A good proportion of the Mastodon fanbase are nerds – probably.”

The band return to the UK for Sonisphere at Knebworth on July 4-6.

Mastodon: High Road