Marmozets open for Muse on tour

Marmozets have been confirmed as support for Muse’s UK tour later this month.

Matt Bellamy and co last night revealed the six-date run to raise awareness of seventh album Drones, to be launched on June 8.

Now Marmozets have been added to the bill for the gigs in Belfast, Glasgow, Newport, Exeter, Manchester and Brighton.

Becca Macintyre’s outfit released debut album The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets last year, with Metal Hammer describing it as “beautifully constructed – the production is killer but they’ve kept the aggression.”

The band just completed their biggest-ever UK tour and appear at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals. March tour tickets are on sale now.

Mar 15: Belfast Ulster Hall

Mar 16: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 19: Newport Centre

Mar 20: Exeter Great Hall

Mar 22: Manchester Academy

Mar 23: Brighton Dome