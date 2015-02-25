Limp Bizkit, BMTH, Marmozets for Reading & Leeds

Limp Bizkit, Bring Me The Horizon and Marmozets are among 73 acts added to the bill for this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

It was announced earlier this week that Mastodon and While She Sleeps would play across the weekend of August 28-30. Now organisers have confirmed that Ghost, Cancer Bats, Lonely The Brave and Frank Iero are also among the latest additions.

Cambridge’s Lonely The Brave say: “We’re so excited to announce we’ll be playing the main stage at Reading and Leeds this year. We’ve always loved the festival so to get the chance to feature on the main stage is a true honour and we cannot wait.”

Metallica will headline the main event which also features Royal Blood, Pierce The Veil and Bastille. For more, visit the official site.

Latest bill additions in full

The Libertines

A$AP Ferg

All Time Low

Alvvays

American Football

Ash

Azealia Banks

Ben Kahn

Boy Better Know

Bring Me The Horizon

Brodinski

Bury Tomorrow

Camo & Krooked

Cancer Bats

Cardiknox

Circa Waves

Coasts

Craze

Darlia

Dillon Francis

Django Django

DMA’s

Everything Everything

Flatbush Zombies

Frank Turner

Frnkiero And the Cellabration

FTSE

Ghost

Glass Animals

Gojira

Gorgon City

Hudson Mohawke

Jake Isaac

Jamie XX

Kendrick Lamar

Knife Party

Krept & Konan

Lethal Bizzle

Limp Bizkit

Little May

Lonely The Brave

Marmozets

Mastodon

Modern Life Is War

My Nu Leng

Neck Deep

New Found Glory

Nick Brewer

Oneman

Panic! At the Disco

Peace

Pell

Porter Robinson

Radkey

Rae Sremmurd

Rat Boy

Ratking

San Fermin

Simple Plan

Slaves

Stormzy

Swim Deep

The Bulletproof Bomb

The Districts

The Maccabees,

The Menzingers

The Wombats

Toyboy & Robin

Tourist

Tyler The Creator

Walking On Cars

We Are The Ocean

While She Sleeps