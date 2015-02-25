Limp Bizkit, BMTH, Marmozets for Reading & Leeds

Limp Bizkit, Bring Me The Horizon and Marmozets are among 73 acts added to the bill for this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.
It was announced earlier this week that Mastodon and While She Sleeps would play across the weekend of August 28-30. Now organisers have confirmed that Ghost, Cancer Bats, Lonely The Brave and Frank Iero are also among the latest additions.
Cambridge’s Lonely The Brave say: “We’re so excited to announce we’ll be playing the main stage at Reading and Leeds this year. We’ve always loved the festival so to get the chance to feature on the main stage is a true honour and we cannot wait.”
Metallica will headline the main event which also features Royal Blood, Pierce The Veil and Bastille. For more, visit the official site.
Latest bill additions in full
The Libertines
A$AP Ferg
All Time Low
Alvvays
American Football
Ash
Azealia Banks
Ben Kahn
Boy Better Know
Bring Me The Horizon
Brodinski
Bury Tomorrow
Camo & Krooked
Cancer Bats
Cardiknox
Circa Waves
Coasts
Craze
Darlia
Dillon Francis
Django Django
DMA’s
Everything Everything
Flatbush Zombies
Frank Turner
Frnkiero And the Cellabration
FTSE
Ghost
Glass Animals
Gojira
Gorgon City
Hudson Mohawke
Jake Isaac
Jamie XX
Kendrick Lamar
Knife Party
Krept & Konan
Lethal Bizzle
Limp Bizkit
Little May
Lonely The Brave
Marmozets
Mastodon
Modern Life Is War
My Nu Leng
Neck Deep
New Found Glory
Nick Brewer
Oneman
Panic! At the Disco
Peace
Pell
Porter Robinson
Radkey
Rae Sremmurd
Rat Boy
Ratking
San Fermin
Simple Plan
Slaves
Stormzy
Swim Deep
The Bulletproof Bomb
The Districts
The Maccabees,
The Menzingers
The Wombats
Toyboy & Robin
Tourist
Tyler The Creator
Walking On Cars
We Are The Ocean
While She Sleeps