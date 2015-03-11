Muse announce album, single and mini tour

Muse will released their next album, Drones, on June 8. It was produced by Robert John ‘Mutt’ Lange, famed for his work with bands like AC/DC, Def Leppard and Foreigner, and will be preceded by a single, Dead Inside, on March 23.

“To me, drones are metaphorical psychopaths which enable psychopathic behaviour with no recourse,” says frontman Matt Bellamy. “The world is run by drones utilising drones to turn us all into drones. This album explores the journey of a human, from their abandonment and loss of hope, to their indoctrination by the system to be a human drone, to their eventual defection from their oppressors.”

The band will premiere Psycho — teased by the band yesterday on Instagram — via their YouTube channel at 6:00pm GMT on March 12, before heading out on a short UK tour.

Drones Track Listing

Dead Inside [Drill Sergeant] Psycho Mercy Reapers The Handler [JFK] Defector Revolt Aftermath The Globalist Drones

**Tour Dates **

Mar 15: Belfast Ulster Hall

Mar 16: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 19: Newport Centre

Mar 20: Exeter Great Hall

Mar 22: Manchester Academy

Mar 23: Brighton Dome

Tickets go on sale at 9:30am on Thursday, March 12, with a fan club pre-sale already live. The band also headline Download Festival on June 13.