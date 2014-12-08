Marmozets confirm biggest headline tour

Marmozets have announced their biggest-ever headline tour – they’ll play nine dates across the UK in February.

The band have also released a free download of their track Broken Reflection. The previously unreleased song was recorded during sessions for debut album The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets. It’s available at no charge until December 21.

Frontwoman Becca Macintyre recently told Metal Hammer: “We were always that weird band who didn’t really fit in anywhere. Because we didn’t listen to other bands we had no real template or reference points for our music when we started.

“I think that worked to our advantage – we weren’t copying anyone. It was only when Sam Macintyre and Jack Bottomley discovered really technical mathcore bands that we started to pursue a certain direction.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (December 12) via LiveNation.co.uk. Support comes from Steak Number Eight and Thought Forms.

Feb 18: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Feb 19: London Electric Ballroom

Feb 20: Bristol Fleece

Feb 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Feb 23: Manchester Academy 3

Feb 24: Glasgow Garage

Feb 25: Newcastle Riverside

Feb 27: Leeds Beckett Student Union

Feb 28: Birmingham Library at The Institute