Marjana Semkina and Anna Murphy launch Maer's Sister - watch the video here!

Maer – featuring Iamthemorning's Marjana Semkina and Cellar Darling's Anna Murphy – have shared the video for their first single, Sister. And you can watch it below.



The song also includes guest appearances from Benjamin Baret of Ne Obliviscaris and Agent Fresco's Keli Guðjónsson.



Says Semkina, "We're very excited to have Benji and Keli on this song. I rarely play guitar on studio versions of my songs and and the fact that I played on this one is quite special - but it became much easier with the support of Benji's wonderfully musical guitar and Keli's beautiful drums. And of course, Anna's guidance in the studio."

The pair met in 2019 when they both took part in Prog's She Rocks discussion panel and forged a friendship that led to the creation of Maer in 2021.

"We have written a substantial amount of material together already and depending on the reception Sister gets we're hoping to keep creating little dark fairytales for our listeners, eventually resulting in an album," says Semkina.

"This has been a journey," she continues."A few years ago I put together a team of wonderful people and it's the seventh project and a third music video we're all making together, and Eggor [Kree, video director] has been my long-term collaborator for almost a decade now. It's always a joy to reconnect with them all creatively and by now they know me and my aesthetics quite well so working with them again felt like coming home.

"I think they've outdone themselves this time. Eggor's work with light was always quite special but I think it really shines in this particular video, and his camera work is beautiful. Making an engaging video for a six minutes long song is a tricky affair but i believe it all came together wonderfully. This is just the beginning of our project, we've got so many dark fairytales to tell the world."

Adds Murphy, “Eggor and his team did an incredible job in visualising the music Marjana and I created. We’re very much a DIY project; we don’t set ourselves any creative limitations, we recorded everything in my studio in Lucerne [Switzerland], I mixed and mastered it myself, and needless to say, we’ve financed it all ourselves as well. So we rely on the support of amazing creatives around us and our trust in Eggor has more than paid off!”



The song can be heard via all digital platforms (opens in new tab) and is also available in a limited run of 300 signed, hand-numbered 7" vinyl (opens in new tab).



Maer are:

Marjana Semkina - vocals, guitar

Anna Murphy - vocals, flute, hurdy-gurdy, synths, nyckelharpa