Watch Cellar Darling’s beautifully animated lyric video for Hang

Cellar Darling have released an animated lyric video for their track Hang.

The song features on the band’s latest album The Spell, which launched back in March this year through Nuclear Blast.

The video was once again created by Costin Chioreanu, with the collaboration between the artist and the Swiss outfit previously resulting in a win in the Video Of The Year category at this year’s Progressive Music Award for Insomnia.

Cellar Darling say: “We welcome the beautiful colours of autumn with Hang, yet another animated video from our concept album The Spell, once again created by Costin Chioreanu.

“This is the eighth video in our ongoing series in which every one of the 13 album tracks will receive a visual interpretation by Costin. We hope you enjoy it!”

The band are about to embark on a European tour and have also revealed that they’ll be joining Opeth at their show at the Nick Rayns LCR UEA in Norwich on October 27.

The band say: “We are absolutely stoked and honoured to be opening the night for such a legendary band. This guaranteed to be a very special evening, and we can't wait to see you there.”

Cellar Darling will be joined on their tour by Forever Still and Oceans.