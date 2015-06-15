Marilyn Manson in UK return

Marilyn Manson will return to the UK for four shows in November.

The dates in London, Wolverhampton, Glasgow and Manchester continue his support for ninth album The Pale Emperor, launched in January.

Manson, who played the Download festival at the weekend, recently said he was aiming to collaborate with Korn frontman Jonathan Davis on a musical project.

He told Metal Hammer: “Jonathan and I used to be really close. We hadn’t seen each other in quite some time. Now he and I are talking about doing something completely unexpected together.” Davis later confirmed the plans.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on June 19 (Friday) via Kililive.com, Seetickets and Triple G Music. Manson appears in the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

UK dates

Nov 19: London Eventim Apollo

Nov 21: Wolverhampton Civic

Nov 22: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 23: Manchester O2 Apollo

