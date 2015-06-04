Jonathan Davis confirms Marilyn Manson collab

Jonathan Davis has confirmed a collaboration with Marilyn Manson after Metal Hammer reported the possibility.

In the current edition, on sale now, he revealed that he’d started reconnecting with the Korn frontman.

Manson said: “Jonathan and I used to be really close. We hadn’t seen each other in quite some time. Now he and I are talking about doing something completely unexpected together.”

Now Davis has gone one step further by posting a screengrab of the Hammer headline and saying: “Yes this is happening. #OGshit.”

The pair previously worked together on 2002 track Redeemer, before becoming distant in recent years, with rumours of their drug addictions causing a feud.

Korn return to the UK to play Manchester’s O2 Apollo on July 13, and London’s O2 Academy Brixton on July 16, where they’re expected to deliver their 1994 self-titled debut in full. Manson plays the Download festival at Donington on June 13 then tours the US with Smashing Pumpkins:

Jul 07: Concord Pavilion, CA

Jul 09: Irvine Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 10: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Jul 11: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 13: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 15: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jul 16: Houston NRG Arena, TX

Jul 18: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Jul 19: Austin City Limits Live, TX

Jul 20: New Orleans Bold Sphere Music, LA

Jul 22: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 24: Tampa Midflorida Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 25: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 26: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC

Jul 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 29: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 31: Wantagh Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 01: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Aug 02: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Aug 04: Toronto Molson Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 05: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 07: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 08: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

