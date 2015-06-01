Manson hints at new Jonathan Davis collab

Marilyn Manson hopes the rekindling of his friendship with Korn’s Jonathan Davis will lead to a collaborative project.

The pair were good friends in the past, notably working together on Davis’ song Redeemer for 2002 movie Queen Of The Damned.

But they’ve become more distant in recent years, with rumours of their drug addictions causing a feud in the early 2000s.

Manson tells Metal Hammer’s Joe Daly: “Jonathan and I used to be really close. We hadn’t seen each other in quite some time.

“Now he and I are talking about doing something completely unexpected together.”

He’s enjoying a new lease of life as an actor, with an acclaimed role in TV series Sons Of Anarchy. And he admits there’s a chance he might abandon music for the stage or screen.

“Acting is new to me, so that’s more exciting. There might come a day when I don’t feel like doing music – but I don’t see that any time soon.

“I feel excited as I used to, and more focused in what I want to do. I like playing gigs where I can literally bleed on the crowd. Not in the sense of me trying to harm myself or having the bottle-smashing attitude that I had when people were trying to kill me during Antichrist Superstar.

“I recently cut my hand by accident onstage and some bloodlust came out – but it was really about the closeness to the audience as it happened.”

The full interview appears in the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+. Manson appears at the Download festival at Donington on June 13, then tours the US with Smashing Pumpkins:

