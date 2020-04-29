Marilyn Manson’s new album is “finished” and is a “masterpiece”

Work on Marilyn Manson’s new studio album has been completed, according to Manson collaborator Shooter Jennings.

The producer and musician posted the news on Instagram alongside a picture of him beside a Manson Rolling Stone cover.

Jennings said: “Photo by Marilyn Manson. Just waiting for this finished masterpiece to be released.”

That was followed in the comments section by Manson, who said: “Shooter, Misty and Pancake. Finished masterpiece album. And Matt Mahurin. Shit is gonna get real.”

There’s no titled yet, but during a 2019 interview with Revolver, Manson said he wanted to call the follow-up to 2017’s Heaven Upside Down to simply be called Marilyn Manson.

Manson added: “I’m in a mode in life where I wanted to tell stories with this record, and it's sort of like a wax museum of my thoughts, a study of the chamber of horrors in my head.

“All the romance and hope you can have in the world, here in the End Times where it can be a different kind of apocalypse for each person listening to the record.

“I tried to paint it with words, and Shooter with sounds, so you can see and hear all of your longing, your passion and despair.

"That's sort of a dramatic explanation of it! But it is full of drama. I wouldn't compare it to any of my other records, but you hear a bit of everything. It’s like I've focused everything into one spot, finally.”

Manson previously worked with Jennings on a cover of David Bowie's Cat People in 2016.

Last year, Manson welcomed drummer Brandon Pertzborn into his band following the departure of Gil Sharone in March 2019.