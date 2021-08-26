Marillion offer lucky fans the chance to win tickets to see their whole tour

Marillion are running a unique competition for one lucky fan to win tickets to the whole of the band's upcoming Light At The End Of The Tunnel UK Tour. At the same time, the band will be first revealing the initials of the new album, due out early next year, and asking fans to guess the title before revealing it on Friday September 3.

“No, it isn’t a train coming the other way, it is in fact, The Light at the End of the Tunnel," exclaims Marillion singer Steve Hogarth. "We spent our time IN the tunnel writing our twentieth studio album.

"We will tour in the UK in November and debut one or two new tracks, along with what we feel is the best of our (let’s face it) huge catalogue. Our fans are legendary creatures of faith and enthusiasm - some say obsession - so we can’t wait for that feeling of reunification as we return from the wilderness, to the stage. The light is gonna feel good.”

The competition will run between from Tuesday August 21 until Friday September 3 on the band's website.

Marillion Light At The End Of The Tunnel tour dates:

Nov 14 - Hull City Hall

Nov 15 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Nov 17 - Cardiff St. David's Hall

Nov 18 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Nov 20 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 21 - Birmingham City Hall

Nov 23 - Liverpool Philharmonic

Nov 24 - Bath Forum

Nov 26 - London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (seated)

Nov 27 - London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (standing)

