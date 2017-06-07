Marillion announce two further UK shows

Marillion have announced two further UK shows for later this year.

They previously announced that they would headline London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 13 – with all tickets for the performance snapped up within minutes.

As a result, Steve Hogarth, Mark Kelly, Pete Trewavas, Steve Rothery and Ian Mosley have added additional shows which will take place at the London Palladium on November 7 and at the Manchester Academy on November 8.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale from 10am on June 9 (Friday) via MyTicket and SeeTickets.

Upon selling out the Royal Albert Hall, the band told Prog: “It was the fastest selling gig in our 37 year history. If you managed to buy tickets in the short time they were available, well done and thank you. We are looking forward to spending a very special night with you.”

Marillion have several shows planned across Europe prior to their three UK dates. Find a full list below.

Jul 19: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Jul 21: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany

Jul 22: Bremen Musical Theater, Germany

Jul 23: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Jul 25: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jul 26: Nuremberg Lowensaal, Germany

Jul 28: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Sep 24: Plovdiv Ancient Theatre, Bulgaria

Oct 03: Rome Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Italy

Oct 04: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

Oct 07: Paris Zenith Paris La Villette, France

Oct 09: Heerlen Theatre, Netherlands

Oct 10: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Oct 13: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Nov 07: London Palladium, UK

Nov 08: Manchester Academy, UK

