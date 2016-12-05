Marillion Sell Out Royal Albert Hall In Minutes!

Marillion rounded off a hugely successful UK leg of their current world tour by selling out their forthcoming show at London’s Royal Albert Hall in minutes earlier today.

The band performed at a triumphant sell-out show at London’s The Forum and head of to Europe for some dates in Holland and France. They announced plans to headline the prestigious London venue for the very first time last week. Tickets went on sale at noon today, selling out within the hour.

“We are delighted at the sellout of our forthcoming Royal Albert Hall show next October Friday 13th - Unlucky for some - but apparently not us,” the band told Prog. “It was the fastest selling gig in our 37 year history. If you managed to buy tickets in the short time they were available, well done and thank you. We are looking forward to spending a very special night with you. If you’ve missed it, we are sorry and share your frustration. Thank you loves”.

Singer Steve Hogarth added, “Marillion are proud to announce our forthcoming appearance at the Royal Albert Hall, London – the classiest venue in the world, and, for me a life’s ambition realised. Conscious of the venue’s history and having seen one or two first-rate shows there myself, we will make a show worthy of this hallowed space”.

The news tops a terrific 2016 for the band, whose latest album FEAR was their highest charting release for almost 30 years. The band have also been out on a world tour, taking in North and South America, before returning to the UK. They will also headline next year’s Be Prog! My Friend festival in Barcelona in July.