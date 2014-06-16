Maiden, A7X, others honoured at Metal Hammer Golden Gods

Iron Maiden and Avenged Sevenfold topped the winners list at this year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in association with World Of Tanks – while Orphaned Land shared their award in support of middle-east peace efforts.

The gala event was presented in London last night (Monday) by Steel Panther, who headlined the show after sets from Black Stone Cherry, The Dillinger Escape Plan, While She Sleeps and Behemoth. The indigo2 ceremony came after a traditional voyage up the Thames aboard Vans HMS Hammer, where Orange Goblin, Kill Devil Hill, Dyin Fetus, Thy Art Is Murder and Hounds played for 200 competition-winning guests and VIPs.

Maiden were named Best UK Act while A7X took home Best International Act. Israeli outfit Orphaned Land opted to split the Global Metal Act award with Palestinians Khalas – a gesture proudly supported by Metal Hammer and the Golden Gods.

Other winners included Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor, Killswitch Engage, Hanoi Rocks, Opeth’s Mikael Akerfeldt and many others.

Editor-in-chief Alexander Milas said last night: “Heavy metal has been around for over 40 years, and as this year’s winners prove, it remains as vibrant as ever.

“From prog metal visionaries Opeth, genuine guitar hero Michael Schenker, absolute legends Hanoi Rocks – who first married the words ‘glam’ and ‘metal’ and inspired a movement – to Orphaned Land, whose integrity as artists and spokespeople for the power of metal to unite people genuinely blew us all away tonight, this was a night for the history books.

“Add to that a screen legend like David Prowse, and you might even say the Force was strong with this one.”

2014 winners list

Best New Band, presented by Vans: Devil You Know

Dimebag Darrell Shredder, presented by Olympus: Misha Mansoor of Periphery

Breakthrough Artist, presented by Hobgoblin: Of Mice & Men

Best Underground Band, presented by World of Tanks: Wardruna

Best UK Band, presented by Roadrunner Records: Iron Maiden

Best Live Band, presented by Ticketmaster: Killswitch Engage

Best International Band, presented by Nuclear Blast: Avenged Sevenfold

Global Metal Act, presented by Metal Matters: Orphaned Land and Khalas

Riff Lord, presented by Century Media: Mark Tremonti

King of the Internet, presented by TeamRock Radio: Devin Townsend

Inspiration, presented by Universal Strategic Marketing: Hanoi Rocks

Album of the Year, presented by Spinefarm Records: Behemoth – The Satanist

Icon, presented by Kraken Rum: Michael Schenker

Spirit of Hammer, presented by Jagermeister: David Prowse – Darth Vader

The Golden God, presented by Orange Amplification: Mikael Akerfeldt

Game of the Year: Grand Theft Auto V

Video of the Year, presented by Scuzz TV: Steel Panther – Party Like It’s The End Of The World