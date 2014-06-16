Golden Gods Breakthrough: Of Mice & Men

Of Mice & Men claim the Breakthrough award, sponsored by Hobgoblin.

The California metalcore mob Of Mice & Men have won the Hobgoblin Breakthrough award at the Orange Amplification Presents The Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association With World Of Tanks.

Also nominated were Uncle Acid And the Deadbeats, Crossfaith, TesseracT and Powerwolf.

TeamRock caught up with Of Mice & Men at The Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards 2014. We find out what it’s like for them to win the Breakthrough Award and what they think of all their amazing fans. Their UK audiences also seem to have a special place in their hearts…

