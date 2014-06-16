Golden Gods Best International Band: Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold have got their hands on the Best International Band award, sponsored by Nuclear Blast.

Metal Hammer cover stars and Download headliners have picked up the Best International Band award at the Orange Amplification Presents The Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association With World Of Tanks.

Also nominated were Dream Theater, Within Temptation, Volbeat and Nine Inch Nails.

Should Avenged Sevenfold have won? Who do you think deserved it? Let us know below!