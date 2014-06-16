Golden Gods Dimebag Darrell Shredder: Misha Mansoor

The Periphery stringsmith picks up the Dimebag Darrell Shredder award, sponsored by Olympus.

Periphery’s tech-metal maestro Misha Mansoor has picked up the Olympus Best New Band award at the Orange Amplification Presents The Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association With World Of Tanks.

Also nominated for the award were Ryan Knight from The Black Dahlia Murder, Tosin Abasi from Animals As Leaders, Justin Aufdemkampe from Miss May I and Sid Glover from Heaven’s Basement.

TeamRock caught up with the incredibly modest Misha Mansoor at The Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2014! We find out how he feels to win the Dimebag Darrell Shredder Award, presented by Rex Brown, and whether his practice regime deserves the credit.

Should Misha Mansoor have won? Who do you think deserved it? Let us know below!