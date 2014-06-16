Golden Gods King Of The Internet: Devin Townsend

Devin Townsend has won the King Of The Internet award, sponsored by TeamRock Radio.

Last year’s Golden Gods host is back for a second year, this time winning the first ever TeamRock Radio King Of The Internet award at the Orange Amplification Presents The Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association With World Of Tanks. Sadly Devin couldn’t make it in person, but he did accept his award via a web link in true internet hero style.

Also nominated for this award were David Draiman from Disturbed, Paolo Gregoletto from Trivium, Robb Flynn from Machine Head and Chris Jericho from Fozzy.

Should Devin Townsend have won? Who do you think deserved it? Let us know below!