The glam metal legends Hanoi Rocks have been given the coveted USM Inspiration award at the Orange Amplification Presents The Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association With World Of Tanks. Michael Monroe himself was in attendance to accept the award.

This was a non-voted category. Last year’s winner was Paradise Lost.

Do you agree with Hanoi Rocks winning? Who would you have voted for?