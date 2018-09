Behemoth have won the Golden God for Best Album, sponsored by Spinefarm Records, with The Satanist.

The Polish blackened death metal heroes Behemoth have claimed the prize for Best Album with the incredible The Satanist at the Orange Amplification Presents The Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association With World Of Tanks.

This was a non-voted category. Last year’s winner was Black Sabbath’s 13.

Do you agree with The Satanist winning? Which album would you have voted for?