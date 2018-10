The man behind Darth Vader's mask Dave Prowse has won our very own Spirit Of Hammer award, sponsored by Jägermeister.

Dave Prowse – the man who played Darth Vader – has won the Jägermeister Spirit Of Hammer award at the Orange Amplification Presents The Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association With World Of Tanks.

This was a non-voted category. Last year’s winner was Brian Blessed.

