Golden Gods Best UK Band: Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden are the winners of the Best UK Band award, sponsored by Roadrunner Records.

The heavy metal legends have added another accolade to their bulging trophy cabinet with the Roadrunner Records Best UK Band award at the Orange Amplification Presents The Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association With World Of Tanks.

Also nominated for the award were Carcass, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects and Asking Alexandria.

Here’s the essential Iron Maiden buyer’s guide.

Should Iron Maiden have won? Who do you think deserved it? Let us know below!