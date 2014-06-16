Golden Gods Best Underground Band: Wardruna

Wardruna wins the Best Underground Band, sponsored by World Of Tanks.

Kvitrafn and Gaahl’s dark folk side-project has picked up the Best Underground Band award at the Orange Amplification Presents The Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association With World Of Tanks.

Also nominated were Scorpion Child, Deafheaven, Alcest and Beastmilk.

TeamRock caught up with Wardruna at The Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2014 to talk about them winning Best Underground act. We find out how it feels to win, especially as they don’t identify themselves as being a metal band and more!

Should Warduna have won? Who do you think deserved it? Let us know below!