Magma premiere their very first music video with Prog!

French zeuhl legends Magma have created their very first music video, for the track Hakëhn Deïs, which they have premiered with Prog Magazine and you can watch below.

"In our career spanning over 50 years, Magma had never produced a music video," says the band's Stella Vander. "It was about time and we’re very proud to have finally done it with Hakën Deïs directed by Nino Le Chenadec!"

The new video features a mix of Artificial Intelligence blended in with the subtle choreography created by two dancers of the Paris Opera, Loup Marcault-Derouard and Ida Viikinkoski.

Hakën Deïs is the opening track from Kartëhl, the band's latest studio album, which the band released last October. The track originated from main man Christian Vander's personal collection of home demos, two of whcih were added to six brand new pieces of music on Kartëhl.

Kartëhl saw other members of the band's line-up joining previous sole composer Christian Vander in writing material for a new album. Vocalist Hervé Aknin has written Do Rïn Ïlï üss, keyboard player Thierry Eliez Walömëhndêm and fellow keyboardist Simon Goubert Wiï Mëlëhn Tü, with Christain Vander writing the remaining three tracks.

Get Kartëhl.