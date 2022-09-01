Magma announce new album Kartëhl

French zeuhl veterans Magma will release new album Kartëhl in September

Magma
French zeuhl legends Magma have announced they will release a brand new studio album, Kartëhl, through Seventh Records on September 30.

"More than 18 months without being able to do a concert. This space of time, this imposed 'pause', was used to prepare a new album, a group album, like Magma hadn’t done for a long time," the band state.

The new album sees other members of the band's line-up joining previous sole composer Christian Vander in writing material for the new album. Vocalist Hervé Aknin has written Do Rïn Ïlï üss, keyboard player Thierry Eliez Walömëhndêm and fellow keyboardist Simon Goubert Wiï Mëlëhn Tü, with Christain Vander writing the remaining three tracks.

In addition to the six tracks the band recorded in 2022, the album contains two bonus tracks, demos recorded 'at home' from Vander's personal collection. Hakëhn Deis and Dëhndë were both recorded in 1978.

Kartëhl was recorded and mixed by Francis Linon at UZ studio between March 7 and June 12, 2022 and mastered at Greasy Records Studio by Marcus Linon. The album has been produced by Stella Vander Linon. You can see the new album artwork below.

Magma

