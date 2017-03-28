Magenta reveal We Are Legend lineup

Magenta have revealed their new-look lineup and issued a teaser video showcasing the cover art from their new album.

We Are Legend will be released on April 20 via Tigermoth Records, with the band previously sharing the first material from the follow-up to 2013’s The 27 Club earlier this month.

The band say in a statement: “We Are Legend marks a first for Magenta as it is the first album where the live and studio lineup are one and the same.

“The forthcoming gigs will mark the debut of Jon ‘Jiffy’ Griffiths as Magenta’s drummer. Some of you will have already seen Jiffy as part of Rob’s Sanctuary live band last year. He joins bassist Dan Nelson who has been an integral part of the live band now for several years.

“For the new album, the band felt it essential to try something different musically. Dan and Jiffy have been essential in creating this new sound.

“We would of course like to thank Steve Roberts for gracing us with his incredible percussive skills over the years and also to Andy Edwards for his invaluable work on the early stages of the album.”

The statement continues: “The new album will be available from April 20 and we’re looking forward to performing a selection from it along with a host of old favourites at the upcoming shows.

“We promise that We Are Legend will be well worth the wait!”

View the artwork video below, along with Magenta’s upcoming tour dates.

We Are Legend, which is available for pre-order, will feature three tracks – it’ll open with the 26-minute Trojan, with Colours and Legend completing the record.

