Magenta preview first material from new album We Are Legend

Magenta have released a teaser video for their upcoming album We Are Legend.

The short video showcases the first music to be heard from the album, which will be released on April 20 via Tigermoth Records.

We Are Legend will feature three tracks. It’ll open with the 26-minute Trojan, with Colours and Legend completing the record.

Keyboardist and founding member Rob Reed tells Prog: “I always think that modern albums are too long. I love the format of the classic prog albums of the 70s which were around 40-50 minutes – side one having a long epic and side two containing two shorter tracks.

“Yes made Relayer and Close To The Edge in that format.”

Reed checked in with Prog earlier this month to say that fans could be in for a surprise when they heard the material from the follow-up to 2013’s The 27 Club.

He said: “It was time to try something different, musically and lyrically. I’ve always kept to a relatively small musical pallet with the earlier albums, but I felt that we had reached a crossroads and wanted to try something new.

“Magenta have gone through a lot since the last album, especially lead vocalist Christina Booth, so I think we feel we have something to prove with this album. So be prepared.”

We Are Legend is now available for pre-order from the band’s website, while Magenta have also lined up some UK dates over the coming weeks in support of the record. Find full details below.

Mar 31: Cardiff The Globe

Apr 01: CRS Wath Montgomery Hall

Apr 02: Bilston The Robin 2

Apr 08: Boston Music Room

Apr 09: Southampton Talking Heads

