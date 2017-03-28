Galahad split with guitarist Roy Keyworth

Galahad have confirmed they’re to move on without guitarist Roy Keyworth.

Keyworth has had two stints with the UK outfit, from the band’s formation in 1985 until 1998 – rejoining them again in 1999.

But Galahad have issued a statement to say they’ve had “no meaningful contact” with him since 2015 – and believe he’s retired from music.

The band say: “Almost 32 years after forming the band, we can now officially confirm that Roy Keyworth is no longer a part of Galahad.

“After having had no meaningful contact with Roy since November 2015, we have been informed via a reliable third party source that Roy has retired from the band and music in general.

“Of course this is a sad and unfortunate situation but the rest of us as are as passionate about making and performing Galahad music as we ever have been. We are determined to concentrate on the positives and keep working on the 20-odd tracks that we currently have in our song ‘bank’.

“We are also still considering our options as far as a replacement guitarist is concerned and Karl Groom from Threshold has very kindly agreed to handle guitar duties on our forthcoming Quiet Storms album – as well as on our new Seas Of Change album which will be released later in 2017.”

They add: “Suffice to say that the good ship Galahad is in safe hands and still sailing, albeit, on occasionally choppy seas.”

So far, there has been no statement from Keyworth.

Galahad have also released a stream of their new track Willow Way from Quiet Storms, which can be heard below.

