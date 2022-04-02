Magenta announce October/November tour dates

Welsh prog quintet Magenta will be supported on their England/Wales jaunt by Tiger Moth Tales

Magenta
Welsh prog rockers Magenta have announced a run of live dates in England and Wales for this October and November. They will be supported by Tiger Moth Tales.

For many it will be the first chance to catch Magenta in concert since before the pandemic, the band having only performed at Cardiff's Acapella last November since 2019, although they are due to headline Winter's End Festival next weekend.

Peter Jones' Tiger Moth Tales have just released their latest album, A Song Of Spring, which features Jones' Camel band mate Andy Latimer on the song Light. Jones also features in Rob Reed's revamped version of Cyan as well as the new Bardic Depths album.

Magenta/Tiger Moth Tales October/November dates:
Oct 21: Fletchling Trading Boundaries
Oct 22: Fletchling Trading Boundaries
Oct 23: Bilston The Robin
Oct 29: London Boston Music Rooms
Oct 30: Cardiff Yhe Globe
Nov 4: St. Helens The Citadel
Nov 5: Sheffield Local Authority

Tickets are available from all venues.

